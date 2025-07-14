With water nearing 70 degrees, Yellowstone closes some rivers to fishing

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

With hot temperatures and low flows, Yellowstone National Park is closing some rivers for fishing starting July 12.

These include the Madison and Firehole Rivers and their tributaries, and the Gibbon River and tributaries downstream of Norris campground.

In recent days, some river temperatures have been close to 70 degrees, which can be fatal for fish.

Yellowstone Lake and other park lakes are open for fishing from sunrise to sunset. Anglers are asked to be on the water during the coolest parts of the day to limit stressors put on fish and to gently handle fish in the water before release.