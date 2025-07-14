© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

With water nearing 70 degrees, Yellowstone closes some rivers to fishing

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published July 14, 2025 at 10:09 AM MDT
A man wearing brown waders with a fishing vest casts a line, with grasses and treed hills in the background.
National Park Service
/
Neal Herbert
NPS / Neal Herbert

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state. 

With hot temperatures and low flows, Yellowstone National Park is closing some rivers for fishing starting July 12.

These include the Madison and Firehole Rivers and their tributaries, and the Gibbon River and tributaries downstream of Norris campground.

In recent days, some river temperatures have been close to 70 degrees, which can be fatal for fish.

Yellowstone Lake and other park lakes are open for fishing from sunrise to sunset. Anglers are asked to be on the water during the coolest parts of the day to limit stressors put on fish and to gently handle fish in the water before release.

A link to fishing restrictions and rules in Yellowstone can be found here.
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
See stories by Olivia Weitz

