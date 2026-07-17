Western communities report drops in tourism as wildfires burn nearby

For some mountain communities, summer was supposed to be a chance to recover from a difficult winter season. Instead, wildfires are bringing new economic challenges.

In Southwestern Colorado, the city of Ouray is known for an ice climbing fest. But a warm winter made it nearly ice-less, and fewer people came.

Tony Schmidt owns Ouray Meat and Cheese Market. After the sparse winter, he banked on the summer season for a rebound, boosting his orders.

“Tourism in the summertime is what drives this whole town,” he said. “From the city hot spring pool to the motels, to Jeep rentals, to grocery stores and restaurants.”

But then came the Gold Mountain Fire, which ignited two miles north of the city on June 27, prompting evacuations, road closures and the cancellation of the Ouray 100 trail race , scheduled to start July 17.

Schmidt’s business is down 40-50%, and city officials said visitation is down 40% overall since the start of the fire.

“Obviously, when you take a week out of a short season like summertime, it's going to have some impact,” said Mayor Michael Underwood.

Communities neighboring the Cottonwood Fire in Utah are also reporting blows to the tourism economy.

The Gold Mountain Fire continues to burn north, away from Ouray. Businesses and the Ouray Chamber Resort Association have been spreading the message on social media that the area is “open,” ready to welcome visitors.

“Every overnight stay and meal and purchase and adventure helps us support the people and small businesses that make Ouray such a special place,” Underwood said.

He said he’s seen activity begin to turn around. In the fire’s first few days, downtown was sparse, but now it’s beginning to fill in again. However, smoke from the fire or others burning in the West can still return with a switch in the winds.

Schmidt, for his part, is pivoting, setting up an online shop to be able to ship products out, even when fewer people are coming to town.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

