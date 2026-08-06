Around Wyoming, Thursday, August 6

A Sweetwater County firefighter has been given a regional award for his actions during last year’s Green River tunnel crash. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports last year, Lt. Spencer Berry responded to a pileup in a tunnel on I-80. He headed into the tunnel, which was already filling with smoke, and directed people out to safety. While doing so, he discovered a woman trapped in her vehicle as the fire moved closer. With no thought to his own safety, he worked to get her out and to first responders before heading back in to battle the blaze. Berry was given the American Legion Western Region Firefighter of the Year Award.

A former Powell resident was posthumously honored for his service during World War II. The Powell Tribune reports Cpl. Mark Zupan was named the Red Lodge Veteran of the Year at his hometown’s July 4 rodeo. He received three Purple Hearts and the Combat Infantry Badge. Thirteen of his nieces and nephews rode in the parade and accepted the commemorative belt buckle.

And, camping app Hipcamp has named Sinks Canyon Campground in its list of 50 Favorite Places to Camp in America Right Now. The list was based on things like reviews, standout settings, and cultural and travel trends.