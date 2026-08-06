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Mountain West News Bureau
A regional collaboration of public media stations that serve the Rocky Mountain States of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, August 6

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 6, 2026 at 7:54 AM MDT

A Sweetwater County firefighter has been given a regional award for his actions during last year’s Green River tunnel crash. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports last year, Lt. Spencer Berry responded to a pileup in a tunnel on I-80. He headed into the tunnel, which was already filling with smoke, and directed people out to safety. While doing so, he discovered a woman trapped in her vehicle as the fire moved closer. With no thought to his own safety, he worked to get her out and to first responders before heading back in to battle the blaze. Berry was given the American Legion Western Region Firefighter of the Year Award.

A former Powell resident was posthumously honored for his service during World War II. The Powell Tribune reports Cpl. Mark Zupan was named the Red Lodge Veteran of the Year at his hometown’s July 4 rodeo. He received three Purple Hearts and the Combat Infantry Badge. Thirteen of his nieces and nephews rode in the parade and accepted the commemorative belt buckle.

And, camping app Hipcamp has named Sinks Canyon Campground in its list of 50 Favorite Places to Camp in America Right Now. The list was based on things like reviews, standout settings, and cultural and travel trends.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel