After over a year’s worth of repairs, I-80 Green River tunnel officially re-opened

After nearly 500 days since the Green River I-80 westbound tunnel closed, the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) officially announced it's reopened both the east- and westbound sides to normal traffic and speeds.

“Our people here at WYDot and the people that worked for Casper Electric and Casper Electric themselves have a lot of pride in their work,” said Peter Stinchcombe, WYDOT’s District 3 construction engineer.

Crews were up against the clock trying to open the westbound tunnel ahead of Flaming Gorge Days, which they were able to do.

The process to repair the westbound tunnel began right after the fiery crash that involved 27 vehicles, killed three people and heavily damaged the 60-year-old tunnel in February 2025.

The project's total cost was just under $20 million, which includes the initial traffic control, the concrete barriers, the tunnel repairs, the cattle guards on Wyoming Highway 28 and the installation of over 500 lights.

“Tunnels need to be lit for the daytime,” said Stinchcombe. “Most people don't think about that, because going from a bright sunlight into a dark tunnel, we try to light it for the daytime. At nighttime, we just need some lights in there so you can see where you're going.”

Now, WYDOT has its eyes on a federal grant to make both sides of the tunnel safer.

The project will focus on upgraded lighting in the eastbound tunnel, upgraded signage and traffic control devices such as variable speed limit and dynamic message signage, as well as upgrades to emergency communication systems and installation of a new dry pipe system for fire suppression.

WYDOT is actively seeking a federal grant for the project. If awarded, the project could go out for bid next year. However, if WYDOT is unsuccessful in receiving a grant, the project will be pushed back until 2029.