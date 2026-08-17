Around Wyoming, Monday, August 17

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, August 16, 1944, saw one of the heaviest days of railroad traffic in Cheyenne, with 12 to 13 daily passenger trains. On August 19, 1843, Explorer John C. Fremont reported finding coal in rabbit burrows near Ham Fork of the Green River. It was the first recorded discovery of coal in what is now Wyoming. On August 19, 1941, the Wyoming Aircraft School won a stamp of approval from the Civil Aeronautics Authority. On August 20, 1928, the opening of the La Barge pipeline was celebrated with a big banquet in Kemmerer. On August 20, 1941, it was reported that rifle clubs were going to be set up throughout Wyoming to create an additional force for the State Guard in the event of an emergency. On August 22, 1912, the first theater in Casper built exclusively for film opened.

And according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on August 6, 1965, the architects of the new Downey Hall debunked the rumor that the building was leaning. It had been dubbed the “Leaning Tower of Pisa.” A nearby leaning light pole may have given the impression it was the building that wasn’t straight.