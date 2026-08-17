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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, August 17

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 17, 2026 at 7:58 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, August 16, 1944, saw one of the heaviest days of railroad traffic in Cheyenne, with 12 to 13 daily passenger trains. On August 19, 1843, Explorer John C. Fremont reported finding coal in rabbit burrows near Ham Fork of the Green River. It was the first recorded discovery of coal in what is now Wyoming. On August 19, 1941, the Wyoming Aircraft School won a stamp of approval from the Civil Aeronautics Authority. On August 20, 1928, the opening of the La Barge pipeline was celebrated with a big banquet in Kemmerer. On August 20, 1941, it was reported that rifle clubs were going to be set up throughout Wyoming to create an additional force for the State Guard in the event of an emergency. On August 22, 1912, the first theater in Casper built exclusively for film opened.

And according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on August 6, 1965, the architects of the new Downey Hall debunked the rumor that the building was leaning. It had been dubbed the “Leaning Tower of Pisa.” A nearby leaning light pole may have given the impression it was the building that wasn’t straight.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel