Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Wyoming unemployment rose to 3.3% in September

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published December 19, 2025 at 10:30 AM MST
A map of Wyoming shows each county's unemployment rate for September 2025. Counties from from a low of 1.6% in Teton County to a high of 3.7% in Platte County.
Wyoming Department of Workforce Services

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 3.3% in September, a .1% rise over August.

That’s down compared to September 2024’s 3.5% rate and much lower than the U.S.’s September 2025 rate of 4.4%.

The state Department of Workforce Services said most counties saw modest rises in unemployment rates from August to September. The biggest were in Campbell, Fremont, Park, Sweetwater and Weston counties.

Compared to September of last year, unemployment rates rose in 18 counties, remained the same in three, and fell in Johnson and Teton counties.

A chart breaks down Wyoming counties and shows unemployment rates for August and September 2025, and September 2024.
Wyoming Department of Workforce Services
Tags
Economy unemployment
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies.
