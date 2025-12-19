Wyoming unemployment rose to 3.3% in September

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 3.3% in September, a .1% rise over August.

That’s down compared to September 2024’s 3.5% rate and much lower than the U.S.’s September 2025 rate of 4.4%.

The state Department of Workforce Services said most counties saw modest rises in unemployment rates from August to September. The biggest were in Campbell, Fremont, Park, Sweetwater and Weston counties.

Compared to September of last year, unemployment rates rose in 18 counties, remained the same in three, and fell in Johnson and Teton counties.