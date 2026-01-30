© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Wyoming’s unemployment rate held steady at 3.4% in December

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published January 30, 2026 at 11:13 AM MST
A map of Wyoming is broken down by county. Colors coordinate to unemployment rates.
Wyoming Department of Workforce Services

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming closed out 2025 with its seasonally adjusted unemployment rate holding steady at 3.4%, according to the state Department of Workforce Services.

That’s a full percent lower than the national rate calculated by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistic, and a touch lower than December 2024’s level of 3.5%.

Teton County saw a notable drop from November to December, 4.7% to 2.6%, as the winter tourism season started to ramp up. Unemployment rates also fell in Platte and Lincoln counties.

The jobless rate rose a bit in Carbon, Niobrara and Crook counties.

A chart shows every county in Wyoming, size of its civilian labor force in December 2025, November 2025 and December 2024. Same for employment, unemployment number and unemployment rate.
Wyoming Department of Workforce Services

Year over year, Wyoming’s nonfarm employment contracted a bit, a decrease of 800 jobs from 2024.

According to Investopedia, “Nonfarm payroll measures the number of workers in the United States except those who work in farming, private households, nonprofits, and sole proprietorships or self-employment, as well as those who are active military service members.”
Tags
Economy unemployment
Nicky Ouellet
Leave a tip: nouelle1@uwyo.edu
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
See stories by Nicky Ouellet
Related Stories