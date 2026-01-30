Wyoming’s unemployment rate held steady at 3.4% in December

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming closed out 2025 with its seasonally adjusted unemployment rate holding steady at 3.4%, according to the state Department of Workforce Services .

That’s a full percent lower than the national rate calculated by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistic , and a touch lower than December 2024’s level of 3.5%.

Teton County saw a notable drop from November to December, 4.7% to 2.6%, as the winter tourism season started to ramp up. Unemployment rates also fell in Platte and Lincoln counties.

The jobless rate rose a bit in Carbon, Niobrara and Crook counties.

Wyoming Department of Workforce Services

Year over year, Wyoming’s nonfarm employment contracted a bit, a decrease of 800 jobs from 2024.