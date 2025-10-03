Wyoming’s unemployment rate dropped a tick to 3.2% in August

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped a decimal point in August to 3.2%.

That’s .2 percentage points lower than August last year, and much lower than the national rate of 4.3%.

From last year to this August, rates fell in 20 counties, rose in 2, and stayed the same in Uinta, according to the Research and Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.

Wyoming Department of Workforce Services

“The largest decreases occurred in Johnson (down from 2.9% to 2.1%), Weston (down from 3.0% to 2.4%), and Lincoln (down from 2.7% to 2.1%) counties. The two areas where unemployment rates increased were Hot Springs County (up from 2.8% to 3.0%) and Niobrara County (up from 3.2% to 3.4%),” the press release reads.

Platte, Big Horn and Niobrara counties had the highest rates this August. Teton, Lincoln and Johnson counties had the lowest.