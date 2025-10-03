© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Wyoming’s unemployment rate dropped a tick to 3.2% in August

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published October 3, 2025 at 2:17 PM MDT
A map of Wyoming is separated by counties, with each county's August 2025 seasonally adjusted unemployment rate superimposed.
Research & Planning, Wyoming Department of Workforce Services

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped a decimal point in August to 3.2%.

That’s .2 percentage points lower than August last year, and much lower than the national rate of 4.3%.

From last year to this August, rates fell in 20 counties, rose in 2, and stayed the same in Uinta, according to the Research and Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.

A chart shows labor force, employment and unemployment rates for August 2024, July 2025 and August 2025 for Wyoming counties.
Wyoming Department of Workforce Services

“The largest decreases occurred in Johnson (down from 2.9% to 2.1%), Weston (down from 3.0% to 2.4%), and Lincoln (down from 2.7% to 2.1%) counties. The two areas where unemployment rates increased were Hot Springs County (up from 2.8% to 3.0%) and Niobrara County (up from 3.2% to 3.4%),” the press release reads.

Platte, Big Horn and Niobrara counties had the highest rates this August. Teton, Lincoln and Johnson counties had the lowest.
Nicky Ouellet
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
