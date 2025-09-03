Wyoming’s unemployment rate held steady again in July at 3.3%

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady again at 3.3% in July. That’s the same as last year, and well below the country’s rate of 4.2%.

The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services said most counties followed normal seasonal patterns and saw unemployment rates decrease from June to July. That’s because of job gains in construction, leisure and hospitality, and professional and business services. Sheridan, Hot Springs, Goshen and Carbon counties saw the biggest drops.

Wyoming Department of Workforce Services

“From July 2024 to July 2025, unemployment rates fell in 19 counties, rose slightly in three counties, and remained unchanged in Goshen County (3.0%),” the department said. “The largest decreases were seen in Weston (down from 3.1% to 2.4%), Laramie (down from 3.4% to 2.8%), Sheridan (down from 3.0% to 2.5%), and Johnson (down from 2.7% to 2.2%) counties. Niobrara County’s unemployment rate rose from 2.6% to 3.3%.”

It continued, “In July, the lowest unemployment rates were found in Teton County at 1.4%, Crook County at 2.1%, Lincoln County at 2.2%, and Johnson County at 2.2%. The highest rates were reported in Big Horn County at 3.6%, Fremont County at 3.5%, and Sweetwater County at 3.5%.”

From the first quarter of last year to the first quarter of this year, the state’s total employment grew by about 700 jobs. About half of Wyoming counties saw growth and half saw losses. Laramie County saw notable gains, driven by construction.

Across the state, growth areas included manufacturing, leisure and hospitality, and transportation and warehousing.

Losses were felt in mining and retail trade.