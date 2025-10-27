Powell partners with the EPA on outdoor rec economic strategy, but it’s on hold

Powell is working with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to revitalize Park County’s main streets and build a big-picture strategy to boost outdoor recreation in the area. But the project is currently on pause because of the government shutdown.

The Powell Economic Partnership (PEP) is the first organization in the state to be part of the EPA’s Recreation Economy for Rural Communities planning assistance program , which launched in 2019. Communities get support from federal experts on a project to help enhance local economies and get people outside. PEP was one of 25 to be selected out of a pool of about 200 this year.

“ It's very much like when you have any sort of consultant come in who is planning something for the community,” said PEP Executive Director Rebekah Burns. “It's a very similar process to the land use plan or the county regulations. This one is just focusing on economic development and revitalizing downtowns using the outdoor recreation economy.”

Burns said she’s had her eye on the grant for a number of years, and that building a network of trails and pathways between towns was a big part of its application pitch.

“ We really wanted it to be a countywide effort that would benefit all of the counties downtown – the city of Meeteetsee, the city of Powell, and the City of Cody – and really connect our communities,” she said.

Instead of funding, the EPA program brings expertise. Consultants work with a local steering committee and hold a public meeting to source input from the broader community.

But getting that federal feedback isn’t happening right now because of the nationwide federal government shutdown. Burns said she was notified that the folks the group had started to work with are currently furloughed.

“That's good news as far as I'm concerned,” she said. “We have a status update and know that it's just a furlough. It's not a firing or something like that, which would be way more devastating to a project like this.”

PEP started in 2011 and took over the town’s Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center a handful of years later. The organization has been focusing on developing the outdoor economy since 2019, with a goal of boosting frontcountry recreation to support the growth of associated businesses. But getting the infrastructure in place is no small feat.

“ [Building those assets] takes a lot of time and concerted effort, because there's so many players and stakeholders at the table when you're talking about land managers,” said Burns. “Often, around Powell or really anywhere in Park County, it's not uncommon to have three or four land managers potentially needing to collaborate on one project. And that doesn’t even include private landowners.”

Burns added that she hopes people come to community conversations about the topic with “an open mindset and a little bit of wonder” about what it could look like to connect the communities of Meeteetse, Powell and Cody, and what that would actually look like on the ground.

Despite the ongoing shutdown, PEP is continuing to work on a project to build 11 miles of trail from Garland to Ralston, nestled between a railroad track and a canal. It’s currently collaborating with two organizations to move that planning process along. But when it comes to figuring out a bigger-picture strategy for outdoor recreation in Park County?

“ When the government is back to work, we'll pick up the ball with the EPA,” said Burns. “Super excited to work with them.”