Wyoming parks to participate in 15th year of First Day Hikes
This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.
Seventeen state parks and historic sites will hold free guided hikes on Jan. 1. This is the 15th year of First Day Hikes.
First Day Hikes is a national initiative launched in 2012. The idea behind it was to start the year off right by being outdoors.
Details about hiking locations, difficulty, length and terrain are as follows:
Bear River State Park – starting at 10 a.m.
- Meet at the Rendezvous Area for a 1.5-mile hike on moderate terrain. Refer all questions to (307) 789-6547.
Boysen State Park – starting at 10 a.m.
- Meet at the Park Headquarters (120 Boysen Drive, Shoshoni, WY) for a 1.5-mile hike on moderate terrain. Refer all questions to (307) 876-2796.
Buffalo Bill State Park – starting at 9 a.m.
- Meet at the Park Headquarters (4192 North Fork Highway) for a 1.5-mile hike on easy terrain. Refer all questions to (307) 587-9227.
Curt Gowdy State Park – starting at 1:30 p.m.
- Meet at the Visitor Center to decide whether to take the ¾-mile hike on easy terrain or the 2.25-mile hike on moderate terrain. Refer all questions to (307) 632-7946.
Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park – starting at 10 a.m.
- Meet at the Platte River Shelter for a 1.5-mile hike on easy terrain. Refer all questions to (307) 577-5150.
Fort Bridger State Historic Site – starting at 1 p.m.
- Meet at the Main Parking Lot for a 1-mile hike on easy terrain. Refer all questions to (307) 870-8811.
Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site – starting at 1 p.m.
- Meet at Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site (528 Wagon Box Rd, Banner, WY) for a 1-2 mile hike on moderate terrain. Refer all questions to (307) 275-6120.
Guernsey State Park – starting at 1 p.m.
- Meet at the Main Boat Dock Parking Area for a 1.75-mile hike on moderate terrain. Refer all questions to (307) 921-2057.
Glendo State Park – starting at 1 p.m.
- Meet at the Two Moon Shelter for a 2-mile hike on moderate terrain. Refer all questions to (307) 735-4433.
Hot Springs State Park – starting at 10 a.m.
- Meet at the T-Hill Trailhead for a 2-3 mile hike on moderate terrain. Refer all questions to (307) 864-2176.
Keyhole State Park – starting at 9 a.m.
- Meet at Coulter Bay Cliffs Shelter for a 1-mile hike on easy terrain. Refer all questions to (307) 756-3596.
Medicine Lodge State Archaeological Site – starting at 11 a.m.
- Meet at the Red Barn (4800 County Road 52, Hyattville, WY) for a 1-mile hike on easy terrain. Refer all questions to (307) 469-2234.
Sinks Canyon State Park – starting at 10 a.m.
- Meet at the Visitor Center for a ½ -mile hike on easy terrain. Refer all questions to (307) 332-6333.
Sinks Canyon State Park – starting at 1 p.m.
- Meet at the Popo Agie Nature Trail parking area (in the Popo Agie Campground) for a 2-mile hike on moderate terrain. Refer all questions to (307) 332-6333.
Trail End State Historic Site – starting at 10 a.m.
- Meet at Trail End State Historic Site (400 Clarendon Ave, Sheridan, WY) for a 1-mile hike on easy terrain. Refer all questions to (307) 275-6120.
Wyoming Historic Governors' Mansion – starting at 10 a.m.
- Meet at the Wyoming Historic Governor’s Mansion (300 East 21st Street; Cheyenne, WY) for a ¾ -mile hike on easy terrain. Refer all questions to (307) 777-7878.
Wyoming Pioneer Memorial Museum – starting at 10 a.m.
- Meet at the Wyoming Pioneer Museum Lobby, located on the Wyoming State Fairgrounds (400 W. Center Street, Douglas, WY) for a 1-2 mile hike on easy terrain. Refer all questions to (307) 359-9288.
Wyoming Territorial Prison – starting at 10 a.m.
- Meet at the Visitor Center for a 1.5-2 mile hike on easy terrain. Refer all questions to (307) 359-4014.