Wyoming parks to participate in 15th year of First Day Hikes

Seventeen state parks and historic sites will hold free guided hikes on Jan. 1. This is the 15th year of First Day Hikes.

First Day Hikes is a national initiative launched in 2012. The idea behind it was to start the year off right by being outdoors.

Details about hiking locations, difficulty, length and terrain are as follows: