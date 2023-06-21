Chief Joseph Scenic Byway gets an audio tour

Since the pandemic, more people are roadtripping and many are driving through Yellowstone National Park. One of the main ways to get to the park is the Chief Joseph Highway, which is a 47-mile top scenic byway that starts just outside of Cody.

The Chief Joseph Scenic Byway travel story audio tou r was created by Cody Yellowstone, part of the Park County Travel Council. Executive Director Ryan Hauck said the two other audio tours they have feature the highway between Cody and the East Entrance of Yellowstone and downtown Cody – both have proven to be popular. In the summer they can get up to 170 downloads per day.

“People are looking for experiences like this,” Hauck said. “More and more self guided experiences. And so Chief Joseph was just a natural fit. It's one of the top five scenic byways in the country.”

The tour has 12 geo tags that focus on different subjects.

“They're focused on anything from Chief Joseph, the geology of the byway, grizzly and moose habitat, where to spot these animals, and what they mean for the ecology throughout the area,” he said.

The highway is named after the Native American chief of the Nez Perce Tribe.