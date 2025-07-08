Amazon delivery hub at Cody airport anticipated to open in July

The airport in Cody hopes to benefit from Amazon’s expansion into the northwest part of the state.

The city of Cody approved a building permit on June 19 for a 40 feet long storage unit and concrete pad at Yellowstone Regional Airport that the company plans to use as a package storage facility. Airport Director Aaron Buck said the airport will receive $375 per month in rent.

“As Amazon grows, they'll consider the airport as a place that eventually they could have a hangar and a larger flight and bring in air freight,” he said.

For now, a truck from an Amazon warehouse in Billings will carry packages to the Cody airport that local drivers will then deliver to doorsteps. Up to 50 Amazon vehicles per day will be on the road delivering packages from the new Cody facility, according to meeting notes by the airport joint powers board. The facility is part of a push to reduce delivery times in the Cody area.

Buck anticipates Amazon operations in Cody starting up later this month.