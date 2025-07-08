© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Amazon delivery hub at Cody airport anticipated to open in July

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published July 8, 2025 at 1:51 PM MDT
Amazon prime delivery truck with a tree in the background
Amazon press center

The airport in Cody hopes to benefit from Amazon’s expansion into the northwest part of the state.

The city of Cody approved a building permit on June 19 for a 40 feet long storage unit and concrete pad at Yellowstone Regional Airport that the company plans to use as a package storage facility. Airport Director Aaron Buck said the airport will receive $375 per month in rent.

“As Amazon grows, they'll consider the airport as a place that eventually they could have a hangar and a larger flight and bring in air freight,” he said.

For now, a truck from an Amazon warehouse in Billings will carry packages to the Cody airport that local drivers will then deliver to doorsteps. Up to 50 Amazon vehicles per day will be on the road delivering packages from the new Cody facility, according to meeting notes by the airport joint powers board. The facility is part of a push to reduce delivery times in the Cody area.

Buck anticipates Amazon operations in Cody starting up later this month.

In recent years, Amazon has opened delivery stations in Casper and Gillette.
Olivia Weitz
Leave a tip: oweitz@uwyo.edu
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
See stories by Olivia Weitz

