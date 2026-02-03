© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

WYDOT discontinues speciality tribal license plates due to low sales

Wyoming Public Radio | By Hannah Habermann
Published February 3, 2026 at 1:31 PM MST
Two Wyoming license plates, each with the seal and the name of the Eastern Shoshone or Northern Arapaho Tribe at the bottom of the plate.
Wyoming Department of Transportation
The specialty plates are available to anyone, regardless of enrollment status. 70% of the plate’s cost goes toward scholarships for Indigenous students.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) is discontinuing two specialty tribal license plates due to low sales. The remainder of the plates are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The state agency announced the change in a recent press release, stating that it is “required to cease production because the minimum requirement of 500 sets sold before the end of 2025 was not met.”

The specialty tribal plates first became available in 2018, after the Wyoming Legislature authorized the new design back in 2017.

Roughly 200 sets of the $100 plates are still available, including a handful of motorcycle plates, and can be used until the next plate cycle begins in 2033.

The plates are available to anyone, regardless of whether they’re a tribal member. People can apply by filling out an application and mailing it to the WYDOT office in Cheyenne. Seventy percent of the plate’s cost goes toward scholarships for Indigenous students and the remaining $30 covers the standard speciality plate fee.

WYDOT’s website will be updated when the plates are no longer available.
Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West.

Have a question or a tip? Reach out to hhaberm2@uwyo.edu. Thank you!
