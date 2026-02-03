WYDOT discontinues speciality tribal license plates due to low sales

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) is discontinuing two specialty tribal license plates due to low sales. The remainder of the plates are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The state agency announced the change in a recent press release , stating that it is “required to cease production because the minimum requirement of 500 sets sold before the end of 2025 was not met.”

The specialty tribal plates first became available in 2018, after the Wyoming Legislature authorized the new design back in 2017.

Roughly 200 sets of the $100 plates are still available, including a handful of motorcycle plates, and can be used until the next plate cycle begins in 2033.

The plates are available to anyone, regardless of whether they’re a tribal member. People can apply by filling out an application and mailing it to the WYDOT office in Cheyenne. Seventy percent of the plate’s cost goes toward scholarships for Indigenous students and the remaining $30 covers the standard speciality plate fee.