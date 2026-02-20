Tug-of-war over Eastern Shoshone leadership continues, with protests and a court hearing

There’s still ongoing turmoil about the elected leadership of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe, following a contentious vote last month that’s caused controversy and confusion. It’s led to a protest and a meeting with Fremont County leaders.

On Jan. 10, a quorum of tribal members voted to replace the entire six-person Eastern Shoshone Business Council at a special General Council meeting. Some say that meeting and that vote was legitimate, but others disagree, calling it “unsanctioned.”

The tribe’s business council is an elected body tasked with overseeing tribal programs and facilitating General Council meetings. Enrolled tribal members ages 18 and up are able to bring agenda items to and vote in those General Council meetings, which require a 75-person quorum to pass resolutions and change policy.

Protest in Fort Washakie

On Feb. 11, a group of protesters peacefully gathered outside the post office in Fort Washakie to express their frustration with the situation. A flier for the event called for people to “honor the peaceful transfer of the office of SBC.”

Bobbi Shongutsie was one of the people voted to be on the new council during the special General Council meeting. She spoke with the Civil Rights for Wind River podcast at the protest .

“We just want transparency and to have our treaty and our government honored. There's no reason why it shouldn't be,” she said.

Shongutsie asked for the “ousted” council to “honor our Shoshone General Council” and called that group the “supreme governing body.”

In another interview with the Civil Rights for Wind River podcast, Eastern Shoshone tribal member Jessica Swallow held a sign that read “Peaceful Transition of Power” and said this isn’t the first time Business Council leaders have been removed .

“We’ve removed people in the past and it’s always honored,” she said. “For this council to not honor our General Council, it’s really affecting our traditional form of government.”

A video update and a Fremont County Commission meeting

Wayland Large is the chairman of the council that was previously instated in a routine election last fall . He shared a statement on behalf of that council in an update on the Eastern Shoshone Tribe’s YouTube page on Feb. 12.

“The duly-elected Eastern Shoshone Business Council has never lost its authority to govern the Eastern Shoshone tribal government’s day-to-day operation,” he said. “We understand many tribal members are upset with the current situation. We are working diligently to resolve these matters as quickly as possible.”

Fremont County Commission Chairman Larry Allen called it a waiting game while talking with two representatives from that previously elected council at a commission meeting on Feb. 17 .

“ We're just waiting to see what happens,” he said. “We want to continue our relationship and our partnership and things we're working on. We want to continue that, but we just, we don't know where it's going,” he said.

The discrepancy had previously led the Fremont County Commission to consider holding off on working with the tribal government until there is more clarity about who is in charge, according to reporting from the Lander Journal last month.

In the meeting with the commission, Chairman Large said the previously elected group is still in charge and is taking care of the daily operations.

“ Totally understand you, but we're still going to keep the government-to-government,” he responded.

“Good,” said Allen.

“That's normal,” added Large.

Following that exchange, Northern Arapaho Chairman Keenan Groesbeck said he supports the current council until he says legal paperwork comes across his desk saying otherwise.