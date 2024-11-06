New faces join the Eastern Shoshone Business Council following general election

Three new faces joined the Eastern Shoshone Business Council after the tribe’s general election in October . Stanford Ware, Clinton Glick and Latonna Snyder took their oaths of office during a swearing-in ceremony in Fort Washakie at the end of the month.

They edged out former Business Council Chairman John St. Clair and former council member John Washakie, according to official election results shared by the Eastern Shoshone Tribe.

The new Business Council selected councilman Wayland Large as the group’s new chairman and Stanford Ware as the new vice chairman . The six-person council also includes Gloria St. Clair and Gus Thayer.

In a video posted prior to the election on Facebook , Snyder said she wants to see the tribe hire more Shoshone members and build up efforts to preserve the language. She also wants to get more of the tribe’s oil wells functioning.

“What I'm told is that we have four of them, [but] we only operate on one or two,” she said. “I'd like to get all of them going so we don't have to depend on all these sources like the government's handouts, basically. I'd like for us to be self-sufficient.”

Snyder currently works for Wind River Cares and said she’s also worked for the Shoshone Information Technology Company, the Shoshone Rose Casino and Hotel, and the Northern Arapaho Tribe.

In another video shared prior to the election on Facebook , Clinton Glick said it’s time to put more power back into the peoples’ hands.

“The Shoshone Business Council is just there to take care of day-to-day operations. They're not there to make these big decisions and stuff without the people even agreeing to or approving anything like that,” he said.

Glick added that any major decisions need to go back to the people for a referendum or go to the tribe’s General Council for consideration.

He ran for the council in the past and has worked with different organizations monitoring water quantity and quality on the reservation. Glick currently serves as a commissioner on the statewide Wyoming Water Development Office .

Stanford Ware currently works as the chief financial officer for the Joint Wind River Inter-Tribal Council. At a meet-the-candidate forum , Ware said his big goals are to get information out to tribal members and streamline some of the financial nuts and bolts.