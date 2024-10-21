© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Eastern Shoshone members to vote in general election Tuesday

By Hannah Habermann
Published October 21, 2024
A sign that says “Vote Here” with a sample ballot on a gray door at a polling location.
Chris Clements
/
Wyoming Public Media
The entrance to Rocky Mountain Hall in Fort Washakie during the primary election for the Eastern Shoshone Business Council and Entertainment Committee.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Eastern Shoshone Tribe is holding its general election on Oct. 22. Six people are competing for three seats on the Eastern Shoshone Business Council and a dozen people are competing for six seats on the tribe’s Entertainment Committee.

Polls are at Big Wind Hall in Crowheart and Rocky Mountain Hall in Fort Washakie. Polling locations are open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. The election is open to all enrolled Eastern Shoshone tribal members 18 and older.

All local, out-of-town and out-of-state absentee ballots need to be notarized and received by election judges by 4:45 p.m. on election day.

Absentee ballots for local voters can be requested via easternshoshoneelectionjudge@gmail.com and picked up until Oct. 22. Local absentee ballots can also be dropped off at either polling location in Crowheart and Fort Washakie until 4:45 p.m on election day.
