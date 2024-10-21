Eastern Shoshone members to vote in general election Tuesday

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Eastern Shoshone Tribe is holding its general election on Oct. 22. Six people are competing for three seats on the Eastern Shoshone Business Council and a dozen people are competing for six seats on the tribe’s Entertainment Committee .

Polls are at Big Wind Hall in Crowheart and Rocky Mountain Hall in Fort Washakie. Polling locations are open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. The election is open to all enrolled Eastern Shoshone tribal members 18 and older.

All local, out-of-town and out-of-state absentee ballots need to be notarized and received by election judges by 4:45 p.m. on election day.