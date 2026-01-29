WYDOT holding in-person meetings on State Transportation Improvement Program

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) is holding in-person meetings to go over the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).

The agency is planning existing and proposed major transportation projects and their timelines for 2026 through 2031. Projects can include highways, public transit, airports, federal land roads and roads through tribal lands.

The agency is holding in-person meetings the next couple of months on STIP overview and timeline, WYDOT funding review and local projects.

Meetings will be held at the following times and locations.

February 2 at 6 p.m.

City of Newcastle, Newcastle City Hall, 10 W Warwick St Newcastle, WY 82701

February 3 at 11 a.m.

Niobrara County Commission, Niobrara County Courthouse, 424 S Elm St Lusk, WY 82225

February 3 time TBD

Uinta County Commission, Uinta County Courthouse, 225 9th St Evanston, WY 82930

February 3 at 10 a.m.

Weston County Commission, Weston County Courthouse, One W Main St Newcastle, WY 82701

February 3 at 3 p.m.

Crook County Commission, Crook County Courthouse, 309 E Cleveland St Sundance, WY 82729

February 3 at 6 p.m.

Sundance City Council, Sundance City Hall, 213 E Main St Sundance, WY 82729

February 3 at 11 a.m.

Park County Courthouse, County Commission Chambers, 1002 Sheridan Ave Cody, WY 82414

February 17 at 9 a.m.

Johnson County Clerk, 76 N Main St Buffalo, WY 82834

March 2 at 10 a.m.

Sheridan County Commission, Sheridan County Courthouse, 224 S Main St Sheridan, WY 82801

March 2 at 5 p.m.

City of Sheridan, Sheridan City Hall, 55 E Grinnell Plaza Sheridan, WY 82801

March 3 at 2:30 p.m.

Natrona County Commission, Natrona County Courthouse, 200 N Center St Casper, WY 82601

March 3 at 6 p.m.

Gillette City Council, Gillette City Hall, 201 E 5th St 3rd Floor Gillette, WY 82716

March 4 at 9:15 a.m.

Campbell County Commission, Campbell County Courthouse, 500 S Gillette Ave Gillette, WY 82716

