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Open Spaces
Open Spaces

Republican Party divisions, fire season lookback, and more...

By Hanna Merzbach,
Grady KirkpatrickMelodie EdwardsMurphy WoodhouseNick MottNicky OuelletRachel Cohen
Published October 23, 2026 at 5:30 PM MDT
A rangeland fire protection association retrofitted truck sits near the Second Flat Fire burn scar.
Murphy Woodhouse
/
Boise State Public Radio
A rangeland fire protection association retrofitted truck sits near the Second Flat Fire burn scar.
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    Republican Party divisions, fire season lookback, and more...
    Wyoming Public Media
    Today on the show, this year’s dramatic and often tragic fire season is winding down, though it’s certainly not over. We talk to an author about the intraparty conflict in Wyoming’s Republican Party. It all started with Trump. We chat with a group of friends who bought a house together for affordability and for the sense of community. Plus, we get the details behind this week's massive donation to Yellowstone National Park. Those stories and more.Love WPR's reporting? Sign up for our newsletters to get our stories delivered right to your inbox here: http://bit.ly/4dzuaq1

Open Spaces
Hanna Merzbach
Leave a tip: <a href="mailto:Hanna.Merzbach@uwyo.edu.">Hanna.Merzbach@uwyo.edu</a><br/>Hanna is the Mountain West News Bureau reporter based in Teton County.
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Grady Kirkpatrick
Grady has taken a circuitous route from his hometown of Kansas City to Wyoming. Sometime after the London Bridge had fallen down, he moved to Arizona and attended Arizona State University and actually graduated from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. ("He's a Lumberjack and he's OK……..!") He began his radio career in Prescott in 1982 and eventually returned to Kansas City where he continued in radio through the summer of 1991. Public Radio and the Commonwealth of Kentucky beckoned him to the bluegrass state where he worked as Operations/Program Manager at WKMS in Murray and WNKU in Highland Heights just across the Ohio from Cincinnati.
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Melodie Edwards
Leave a tip: medward9@uwyo.edu
Melodie Edwards is the host and producer of WPM's award-winning podcast The Modern West. Her Ghost Town(ing) series looks at rural despair and resilience through the lens of her hometown of Walden, Colorado. She has been a radio reporter at WPM since 2013, covering topics from wildlife to Native American issues to agriculture.
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Murphy Woodhouse
Nick Mott
Nick is an award-winning journalist and author based in Livingston, Montana. He is currently a Report for America corps member covering Greater Yellowstone for Mountain Journal, Montana Free Press and High Country News. His work has appeared everywhere from your local airwaves to HCN, NPR, The Atlantic, The Washington Post, and many, many more. He’s also produced nationally renowned podcasts, including The Wide Open, Richest Hill, Fireline and Threshold. His podcast productions have received some of the highest honors in audio, including two National Edward R. Murrow Awards and a Peabody. In addition, he co-authored the book “This Is Wildfire,” published in 2023. Contact Nick at nmott@montanafreepress.org.
https://montanafreepress.org/2026/10/22/the-trump-administration-is-gutting-the-esa-these-six-species-show-whats-at-stake/
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Nicky Ouellet
Leave a tip: nouelle1@uwyo.edu
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
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Rachel Cohen
Rachel Cohen joined Boise State Public Radio in 2019 as a Report for America corps member. She is the station's Twin Falls-based reporter, covering the...
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