Republican Party divisions, fire season lookback, and more...
Stories
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They bought a triplex to have a community without having to share a kitchen: “We are punks, but we're also adults, and we need to have some personal space.”
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The Boulder, Colorado photographer and essayist details his experiences with the “sacred vibration” in the natural world.
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Twenty firefighters have died so far this season, and hundreds of homes have been destroyed across the West.
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The $105-million donation is the largest in National Park Service history. It came from the largest data-center backer in the world.
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In some Mountain West states, hunting and fishing are a constitutional right. Could Colorado join them?Supporters say it would prevent attempts to limit hunting, while opponents worry it could complicate wildlife management.
Listen to the Full Show
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Today on the show, this year’s dramatic and often tragic fire season is winding down, though it’s certainly not over. We talk to an author about the intraparty conflict in Wyoming’s Republican Party. It all started with Trump. We chat with a group of friends who bought a house together for affordability and for the sense of community. Plus, we get the details behind this week's massive donation to Yellowstone National Park. Those stories and more.Love WPR's reporting? Sign up for our newsletters to get our stories delivered right to your inbox here: http://bit.ly/4dzuaq1