Nick Mott
Nick is an award-winning journalist and author based in Livingston, Montana. He is currently a Report for America corps member covering Greater Yellowstone for Mountain Journal, Montana Free Press and High Country News. His work has appeared everywhere from your local airwaves to HCN, NPR, The Atlantic, The Washington Post, and many, many more. He’s also produced nationally renowned podcasts, including The Wide Open, Richest Hill, Fireline and Threshold. His podcast productions have received some of the highest honors in audio, including two National Edward R. Murrow Awards and a Peabody. In addition, he co-authored the book “This Is Wildfire,” published in 2023. Contact Nick at nmott@montanafreepress.org.
https://montanafreepress.org/2026/10/22/the-trump-administration-is-gutting-the-esa-these-six-species-show-whats-at-stake/
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Open Spaces show rundown for October 23, 2026
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The $105-million donation is the largest in National Park Service history. It came from the largest data-center backer in the world.
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Conservationists are celebrating the first Yellowstone-area grizzly cub born with DNA from outside that genetically isolated population. It's a milestone for the species.
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Yellowstone employs more than 3,000 people at peak season, finding enough affordable housing for them has long been a problem.
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Yellowstone National Park has received an anonymous $40 million gift to fund affordable housing for employees. Affordable housing is an issue for national park employees across the country.
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Authorities have been unable to find the bear that killed a woman near Yellowstone National Park late last month. The attack has renewed calls to take grizzlies off the endangered species list.
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States neighboring Yellowstone National Park have eased rules on hunting wolves, resulting in the most being killed in nearly a century
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Last year, two neighboring states loosened restrictions on hunting wolves outside Yellowstone, resulting in a spike in deaths. Locally that's politically popular, but biologists see problems.
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Big wildfires create their own weather, and can even spawn tornadoes swirling with smoke and flame. Researchers are trying to determine how often they occur.
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Researchers who study evidence of fires through the millennia say to expect more and bigger fires as the climate continues to warm. Fire season is already months longer than in the 1970s.
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Medical staff are liaisons to the sick and dying for relatives not allowed at bedsides. The emotional toil at one Montana hospital is a case study of what caregivers are grappling with across the U.S.
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The Trump administration is stripping clean water protections put in place by President Barack Obama, and some in the industry worry that the regulatory changes will threaten their business.