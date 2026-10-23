Nick is an award-winning journalist and author based in Livingston, Montana. He is currently a Report for America corps member covering Greater Yellowstone for Mountain Journal, Montana Free Press and High Country News. His work has appeared everywhere from your local airwaves to HCN, NPR, The Atlantic, The Washington Post, and many, many more. He’s also produced nationally renowned podcasts, including The Wide Open, Richest Hill, Fireline and Threshold. His podcast productions have received some of the highest honors in audio, including two National Edward R. Murrow Awards and a Peabody. In addition, he co-authored the book “This Is Wildfire,” published in 2023. Contact Nick at nmott@montanafreepress.org.

https://montanafreepress.org/2026/10/22/the-trump-administration-is-gutting-the-esa-these-six-species-show-whats-at-stake/

