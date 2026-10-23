Republican Party divisions, fire season lookback, and more...

Today on the show, this year’s dramatic and often tragic fire season is winding down, though it’s certainly not over. We talk to an author about the intraparty conflict in Wyoming’s Republican Party. It all started with Trump. We chat with a group of friends who bought a house together for affordability and for the sense of community. Plus, we get the details behind this week's massive donation to Yellowstone National Park. Those stories and more.

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