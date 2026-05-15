Summer water and fire, Bob Beck reflects, and more...
Stories
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Last year, the community hub was facing a lot of uncertainty around potentially catastrophic state and federal funding cuts. We hear how all that’s shaken out and what else it’s been cooking up.
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Beck helmed WPR’s news team for more than three decades, overseeing coverage of the state’s triumphs and tragedies.
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Home hardening and creating defensible space can reduce the risk of houses burning in a wildfire.
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The state engineer's office says it's one of the earliest years it’s had to restrict water use. They’re anticipating some areas will be restricted for the first time ever.
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As Prediction Market apps increase in popularity, some Mountain West states are pushing back
Listen to the Full Show
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Today on the show, we check in with the Wyoming State Engineer’s office to hear about restrictions on water this dry summer. After a year of funding uncertainty, Shoshoni’s senior center is back in the black and taking on more projects than ever. A new program can help you protect your home from wildfires. And our former news director, Bob Beck, is receiving an honorary doctoral degree from the University of Wyoming. Those stories and more.