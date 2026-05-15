© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information
Open Spaces
Open Spaces

Summer water and fire, Bob Beck reflects, and more...

By Alex Hager,
Hannah HabermannJordan UplingerKamila Kudelska Nicky OuelletYvette Fernandez
Published May 15, 2026 at 4:35 PM MDT
Two men and a woman stand for a photo. The two men are holding a framed certificate.
Bob Beck
Stories
Listen to the Full Show
  • Open Spaces Logo
    Open Spaces: Podcast
    Summer water and fire, Bob Beck reflects, and more...
    Wyoming Public Media
    Today on the show, we check in with the Wyoming State Engineer’s office to hear about restrictions on water this dry summer. After a year of funding uncertainty, Shoshoni’s senior center is back in the black and taking on more projects than ever. A new program can help you protect your home from wildfires. And our former news director, Bob Beck, is receiving an honorary doctoral degree from the University of Wyoming. Those stories and more.

Open Spaces
Alex Hager
Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West.

Have a question or a tip? Reach out to hhaberm2@uwyo.edu. Thank you!
See stories by Hannah Habermann
Jordan Uplinger
Leave a tip: cuplinge@uwyo.edu
Jordan Uplinger was born in NJ but has traveled since 2013 for academic study and work in Oklahoma, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. He gained experience in a multitude of areas, including general aviation, video editing, and political science. In 2021, Jordan's travels brought him to find work with the Wyoming Conservation Corps as a member of Americorps. After a season with WCC, Jordan continued his Americorps service with the local non-profit, Feeding Laramie Valley. His deep interest in the national discourse on class, identity, American politics and the state of material conditions globally has led him to his internship and eventual employment with Wyoming Public Radio.
See stories by Jordan Uplinger
Kamila Kudelska
Leave a tip: kkudelsk@uwyo.edu
Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. She has won a regional Murrow award for her reporting on mental health and firearm owners. During her time leading the Wyoming Public Media newsroom, reporters have won multiple PMJA, Murrow and Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism Awards. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
See stories by Kamila Kudelska
Nicky Ouellet
Leave a tip: nouelle1@uwyo.edu
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
See stories by Nicky Ouellet
Yvette Fernandez