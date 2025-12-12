Budget prep, helping plants move, and more...
Stories
Researchers are trying to find alternative uses for coal, like construction and farming. Proving that technology works is no small feat, but perhaps the trickier task is shifting how some people feel about coal.
When you think about how the state of Wyoming spends its money, where it all goes and why it goes where it goes, things can feel pretty abstract. Those cash questions got real this month.
Rock Springs, Wyo., is promoting Latino businesses, while the county works with ICE to crack down on immigration.
The new space would bring four separate tribal departments under one roof, with an overarching goal to create a centralized space to celebrate and preserve Shoshone culture.
Researchers at the University of Wyoming have been studying how well plants thrive outside their preferred ecosystems. They planted gardens at various elevations to see which species would survive with a little help moving.
287(g) agreements allow local law enforcement agencies to assist in federal immigration efforts
