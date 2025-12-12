© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces: Podcast

Budget prep, helping plants move, and more...

By Wyoming Public Media
Published December 12, 2025 at 4:07 PM MST
Today on the show, Wyoming lawmakers heard from agency heads about their budget requests this month. There's been a little friction. The top market for coal is burning it for electricity. But researchers are trying to find alternative uses, like farming. What does it take to rebrand a word like "coal"? And, in a time when the United States government is not celebrating diversity, one town in Wyoming is honoring its diverse roots. Those stories and more.

