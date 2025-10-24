World's largest pronghorn herd, art residency, and more...
Stories
Wyoming is faced with a tale as old as time: balancing multiple interests on public land. The state is poised to protect a threatened pronghorn herd, but federal directives for Unleashing American Energy could get in the way.
This fall, artists Georgia and Dave Rowswell went on a 10-day road trip and set up shop at four state parks around Wyoming. The two visited Curt Gowdy, Guernsey, Glendo and Seminoe State Parks, making art outside and sharing their work with other visitors.
There’s been an especially steep drop in fertility rates in western states, including Wyoming, which has also seen a big jump in the cost of housing.
Workers navigate potential triple-digit price hikes and diminishing options.
Listen to the Full Show
Today on the show, our state government reporter dove into election complaints to see voters’ concerns. We also hear from this year’s state park artists in residence. And we get a sneak peak at the new season of our podcast, The Modern West. It’s about the quirky and sometimes extreme workarounds Westerners are finding for affordable housing. Those stories and more.