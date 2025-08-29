Sublette Wolf case update, horse racing machines, and more...
Stories
-
Cody Roberts was charged with felony animal cruelty 18 months after the incident. What comes next will likely unravel over the fall.
-
In the wake of devastating Western wildfires, bills began cropping up in state legislatures — all striving to limit utility companies' liability for causing wildfires.
-
Mark Jenkins was born and raised in Laramie. A world-renowned explorer, acclaimed author and international journalist, Jenkins has covered the globe for a number of publications, including National Geographic. He’s also the host of the Wyoming Public Media podcast Going to Extremes: Stories of Adventure. WPM’s Program Director Grady Kirkpatrick spoke with Jenkins, starting with what led him into exploration and travel.
-
The Trump administration and Congress are considering how to fund the Older Americans Act. Other sources of more local support are in flux.
-
This comes as the number of rural hospitals and OB/GYNs delivering babies is dwindling.
-
Jordan Uplinger takes listeners around the race track as he talks with Kamila Kudelska about Wyoming’s booming gaming and horse racing industry – and how lawmakers might regulate the boom for towns and cities.
-
Juana Summers has been the co-host of NPR’s afternoon news show, All Things Considered, for the past three years. But she got her start interning at a member station, with a drive to cover politics. As NPR comes under scrutiny for alleged political bias, and federal funding for both the national network and its member station newsrooms dries up, Summers says the national-local partnership is more important now than ever.
Listen to the Full Show
-
Today on the show, the man who allegedly ran down a wolf on a snowmobile last year has been indicted. We get updated on the case. The number of rural hospitals delivering babies is dwindling. So midwives are stepping up to help low-risk women. And, towns and cities in the state have made over 12 million dollars so far this year from historic horse racing machines. Those stories and more.