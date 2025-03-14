Trans people react, former Sen. Al Simpsons dies, and more...
Segments
-
Lawmakers defunded the state’s two-decade program that also benefits downstream states. But they’re optimistic those states will pay for Wyoming’s share to keep it going.
-
Three Wyomingites say the laws portend psychological and potential physical harm.
-
Between the Freedom Caucus’ first session holding a majority in the House and the Senate tanking a supplemental budget, the general session of the 68th Wyoming Legislature was a whirlwind. Our team shares highlights – and what happens next.
-
The debate over whether to keep federal protections for grizzlies is “deeply laden in values,” according to one expert.
-
Longtime U.S. Sen. Al Simpson died March 14 at his home in Cody at the age of 93. Simpson was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1978 and served in that role for 18 years.
-
Some businesses are worried that mixed messaging about the status of national parks and forest lands, along with rising costs, could deter visitors from coming to the Yellowstone gateway town of Cody this summer.
-
Robert Frank was a Swiss-born American photographer who embarked on a two-year journey across the U.S., capturing the people of America. His trip began in 1955 and passed through Wyoming, yet many of these photos have never been seen or published. That is, until now.
Listen to the Full Show
-
Today on the show, former U.S. Senator Al Simpson passed away in Cody at the age of 92. We will hear about his legacy. But first, the Wyoming general legislative session has ended. We'll dive into two bans on where transgender people can go in the state. Both were recently signed into law by Gov. Mark Gordon. Wyoming just defunded a program that aimed to put more water on the landscape. And the debate over grizzly bears in our region may be more about humans than about the animals. Those stories and more on Open Spaces.