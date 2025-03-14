© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Trans people react, former Sen. Al Simpsons dies, and more...

By Caitlin Tan,
Chris ClementsHanna MerzbachKamila Kudelska Melodie EdwardsOlivia WeitzSusan Izzo
Published March 14, 2025 at 7:05 PM MDT
Ari Kamil and their wife at a drag show in Rock Springs.
Courtesy of Ari Kamil
Ari Kamil and their wife at a drag show in Rock Springs.
    Today on the show, former U.S. Senator Al Simpson passed away in Cody at the age of 92. We will hear about his legacy. But first, the Wyoming general legislative session has ended. We'll dive into two bans on where transgender people can go in the state. Both were recently signed into law by Gov. Mark Gordon. Wyoming just defunded a program that aimed to put more water on the landscape. And the debate over grizzly bears in our region may be more about humans than about the animals. Those stories and more on Open Spaces.

Open Spaces
Caitlin Tan
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she's reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast 'Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
Chris Clements
Chris Clements is a state government reporter for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on NPR's Weekend Edition and hourly newscasts, as well as on WBUR's Here & Now and National Native News.
Hanna Merzbach
Hanna is the Mountain West News Bureau reporter based in Teton County.
Kamila Kudelska
Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. She has won a regional Murrow award for her reporting on mental health and firearm owners. During her time leading the Wyoming Public Media newsroom, reporters have won multiple PMJA, Murrow and Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism Awards. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
Melodie Edwards
Melodie Edwards is the host and producer of WPM's award-winning podcast The Modern West. Her Ghost Town(ing) series looks at rural despair and resilience through the lens of her hometown of Walden, Colorado. She has been a radio reporter at WPM since 2013, covering topics from wildlife to Native American issues to agriculture.
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia's work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
Susan Izzo
Susan is a senior at the University of Wyoming and will be graduating with a dual degree in Journalism and Sociology. They have grown up in Laramie, Wyoming and have worked around the community as both a chef and comedian. Their love for community and culture is centered around food as a cohesive force for social differences and they are excited to grow in their story telling abilities to better express these universal connections.
