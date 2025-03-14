© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Open Spaces: Podcast

Trans people react, former Sen. Al Simpsons dies, and more...

By Wyoming Public Media
Published March 14, 2025 at 7:00 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today on the show, former U.S. Senator Al Simpson passed away in Cody at the age of 92. We will hear about his legacy. But first, the Wyoming general legislative session has ended. We'll dive into two bans on where transgender people can go in the state. Both were recently signed into law by Gov. Mark Gordon. Wyoming just defunded a program that aimed to put more water on the landscape. And the debate over grizzly bears in our region may be more about humans than about the animals. Those stories and more on Open Spaces.

Open Spaces: Podcast
Wyoming Public Media
See stories by Wyoming Public Media