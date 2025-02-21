Federal worker layoffs, a new dino, and more...
Stories
-
Thousands of federal workers nationwide have been fired as part of the Trump administration’s efforts to reduce the size of the federal workforce. The firings have largely targeted probationary workers in their first year. But many fear more cuts are coming. Wyoming Public Radio’s reporters have been working to confirm what’s happening here in the state.
-
The Trump administration is moving quickly to reduce the government workforce. Federal workers with connections to Wyoming speak about how they’re impacted by the layoffs.
-
Lawmakers — and the public and press — have had their hands full tracking some 555 pieces of legislation this session. For some, all those bills present more opportunities for the best ideas to win. For others, the sheer quantity makes it hard to shape well-thought-out policies.
-
Paleontologists collaborated with members of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe to honor the fact that the dinosaur was found on the tribe’s ancestral lands. We hear how the project braided together two different ways of knowing from an Eastern Shoshone elder and a research scientist.
-
When Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine almost three years ago, people around the world were moved by the stories and images coming out of Eastern Europe. Among them was Dr. Kent Kleppinger, a pediatrician from Laramie who felt compelled to lend a hand, despite having no personal connection to Ukraine.
Listen to the Full Show
-
This week on Open Spaces, Wyoming Public Radio asked our listeners to share with us how they’re impacted by the latest orders by the Trump administration. Messages streamed in. We’ll hear from a few of those. It’s been three years since the war in Ukraine started. We check in with a Laramie pediatrician who has gone to the country three times. Paleontologists discovered the fossils of the oldest known dinosaur in North America outside of Dubois. It’s also the first dino to be named in Shoshone. And we’ll have an update on the legislature with the Cheyenne Roundup. Those stories and more.