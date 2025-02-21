Federal worker layoffs, a new dino, and more...

This week on Open Spaces, Wyoming Public Radio asked our listeners to share with us how they’re impacted by the latest orders by the Trump administration. Messages streamed in. We’ll hear from a few of those. It’s been three years since the war in Ukraine started. We check in with a Laramie pediatrician who has gone to the country three times. Paleontologists discovered the fossils of the oldest known dinosaur in North America outside of Dubois. It’s also the first dino to be named in Shoshone. And we’ll have an update on the legislature with the Cheyenne Roundup. Those stories and more.