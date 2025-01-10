A red lake, an intro to the Legislature, and more...
Stories
-
A beloved fishing lake near Pinedale now has no fish. To top it off, the entire lake turned red a couple months ago, and land managers and biologists don’t know exactly why. WyoFile’s Mike Koshmrl first reported on this in early December and gives us a debrief.
-
Rep. Tom Kelly (R-Sheridan) is part of a wave of new lawmakers who'll be heading to the state Capitol soon for the legislative session. He’s a university professor who lives in Sheridan, and he joins a supermajority of Republicans in the state House.
-
Cheyenne Roundup 2025: Ready, set, govern! What you need to know for Wyoming’s 2025 legislative sessionThe 68th Wyoming Legislature begins its general session on Jan. 14. The next two months are Wyoming lawmakers' one chance this year to set the policies that govern how our state operates — and the Wyoming Freedom Caucus has ambitious plans.
-
Jan. 5 marked 100 years since the first woman was sworn in as a governor in the United States. Wyoming’s Nellie Tayloe Ross was elected governor in 1924 after her husband died unexpectedly in the middle of his term. The Democratic Party nominated Nellie to take his place.
-
Jan. 5 is Nellie Tayloe Ross Day. It recognizes the 100th anniversary of the inauguration of the nation’s first female Governor. The holiday came to be because of a Green River High School senior government class.