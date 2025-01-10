© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
A red lake, an intro to the Legislature, and more...

Published January 10, 2025 at 2:53 PM MST
Today on the show, a little lake north of Pinedale has long been treasured by locals for fishing. But this fall, something happened... it turned red. There’s going to be an influx of new faces at the Wyoming Capitol this month after a slate of newcomers beat out incumbents in recent elections. And we have the story of how a group of Green River High School students wrote a proclamation to make January 5th Nellie Tayloe Ross Day. Those stories and more.

Editor's note: This audio has been updated to correct a misstatement.

