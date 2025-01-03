The Best Open Spaces Stories of 2024
Stories
-
At least three ranches in the Elk Mountain area lost 50 cows to an all but unheard of disease in the U.S. Shortly after the cattle diagnosis, one rancher had potential symptoms of the disease too. We learn more about the handling of the rare disease and how it eroded some local trust in government and public health agencies.
-
The Northern Arapaho Reentry Agency started up this year after the Northern Arapaho Tribe got a federal grant. It’s meant to help Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribal members coming from prison readjust to life on the reservation and stay out of jail.
-
Culturally-informed care is at the core of the White Buffalo Recovery Center, an outpatient addiction treatment facility in Riverton and on the Wind River Reservation. We take an inside look into how they’re helping tribal members heal, as well as a new program they’re launching this June, which aims to address grief and intergenerational trauma for families.
-
The decision hinges almost entirely on a constitutional right Republicans fought for in the wake of the passage of the federal Affordable Care Act, allowing residents to make their own healthcare decisions.
-
White supremacists “Zoombomb” Laramie City Council for close to six months in a national effort to hurt local democracyWhite supremacist trolls have been targeting the Laramie City Council for nearly half a year. What seemed at first like isolated hateful comments quickly revealed itself as a concerted attack on the council’s ability to host public comments. Observers view attacks like these as fascist assaults on the very ability of communities to be self-governing.
-
Firefighters are battling longer fire seasons with less people. Volunteerism has dropped nationwide – and Wyoming is seeing that trend, too. Fire departments are asking themselves how to regain numbers for a vital community service.
-
Back in 2010, Wyoming had 855 licensed daycare centers. But in the last 14 years, 285 of those have shut down. Meanwhile, the need for childcare is on the uptick. Last March, the town of Dubois, population 931, lost its only daycare. Now, some local parents are racing to find a solution.
-
Former Heart Mountain incarceree reflects on youth life at the camp and how traumatic experiences shaped his familyShuko Yoshikami, who's now 86, was just four years old when he, his parents and three siblings were sent by train from southern California to Heart Mountain. They spent about three years there.
Listen to the Full Show
-
Welcome to our year-in-review of Open Spaces. Today we have a batch of stories our reporters picked as their top news items of last year. We’ll hear how wildfire managers anticipated a busy summer after a flurry of spring burns got the season started early. We’ll revisit the early days of a program that aims to work with Native families to address grief and intergenerational trauma. And we’ll dive back into the mysterious illness that left dozens of cows nearly unrecognizable. Those stories and more.