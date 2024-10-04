Fire departments grapple with low volunteer numbers

Firefighters like Paul Krix have been battling wildfire after wildfire this summer. But back in July, Krix’s job as Laramie County Fire Authority Division Chief was to help out at the Wings Over Warren airshow in Cheyenne.

“Today we’ve got a combination of paid staff working, resident students working and volunteer members to staff a truck during our airshow, to help our neighboring community and partners, and that's just fun to see,” said Krix.

Months prior to the airshow, Craig Heilig invited me to ride along with his engine for the day and talk about volunteer recruitment .

“Statewide we've seen a decrease in firefighter, volunteer firefighters,” said Heilig.

Jordan Uplinger / Wyoming Public Media A squadron of fighter jets fly overhead at the Wings over Warren airshow in Casper in July.

Firefighters still show up when you call after all. But the problem is big enough that state lawmakers passed multiple laws addressing the situation directly.

“The Wyoming State Rural Fire Association, along with state forestry and a couple of other ones, were able to get some bills passed to help mitigate that a little bit, and get us some more volunteers,” Heilig said.

Those bills provided volunteer firefighters with benefits like access to the state health care plan, time off for state employees to serve as volunteer emergency personnel, and access to cancer screenings. Nick Hudson, fire inspector for Lander, says it’s too soon to say what kind of impact those new laws will have.

“Most departments I talk to, they’re actively recruiting, but it’s just a struggle trying to get people to come in the door. Anything that you can do to try to help incentivize that and to make it a little bit more appealing might be beneficial,” said Hudson.

Jordan Uplinger / Wyoming Public Media A resident student with the fire department awaits updates from his team members

Hudson said despite volunteer numbers remaining down,

fire engines are ready to go, 24/7. But the time of the fire might determine how many people show up to fight it.

“You might have people that volunteer, that work night shift. So they try to show up when they're not working. But there are a lot of times when you're at work, you just can't go to a call. And so you try to up your numbers, or up your roster numbers, so that way you have a higher percentage to draw from at any time of the call,” said Hudson.

Fire departments, ladders and fire districts across the state are doing what they can for recruitment. But it’s a battle they are not used to. Back at the Laramie County Firehouse, some of the longer-serving crew members say there was a time when the department used to recruit for itself. Back when fire season was a little shorter, departments used to be what many called a boys' club. It was exclusive, but their numbers remained high as firefighting was seen as akin to a form of public service, or a brothers-in-arms case like the military. The public service importance remains true, but the fires now are larger, the risk is higher, and volunteering doesn’t pay the bills.

So how are firefighters fighting this?

Heilig has taken to quirky and engaging social media posts . Krix thinks showing up to a college job fair might help recruit volunteers and career firefighters. Hudson says he’s seen departments putting out yard signs, holding cookouts and reaching out to veterans.

Jordan Uplinger / Wyoming Public Media Laramie County Fire Authority crew members chat during a slow moment at the station.

Jordan Zuniga, the business manager for Laramie County Fire, also has an idea to bring on new talent.

“We have women in every single volunteer round that we've done since I've been here, so they are applying, they are starting to show up. Just, you know, you’ll get 15 guys for one girl,” said Zuniga. “In high school, your blue collar, your hands on, your trade school stuff is pushed more to your male audience. So I think the biggest problem is it's just not made accessible or knowledgeable to women until they go out and find it themselves.”

Fire departments aren't exactly sure how to overcome dwindling volunteer numbers. They are sure that fighting fires remains a public necessity, and Krix says it’s never too late to get involved.

“The deeper your bench is, in those times of need,” said Krix. “I'd like to see as much participation as we possibly can get.”