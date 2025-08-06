Around Wyoming, Wednesday, August 6

Two Sheridan Police Department officers recently received lifesaving medals. The Sheridan Press reports Ben Hawkins and Alex Murray responded to a call where it appeared a man had overdosed. The pair performed CPR and used the AED until medics arrived and could transport him to the hospital. The man survived.

A Cheyenne teenager’s car accident turned into a moment of good. CBS Mornings reports back in January, Gracie lost control of her car and totaled it, while grazing another. Touched that Gracie was more concerned about his vehicle than hers, Bryan Pedersen decided to help. With a few thousand dollars of his own to start, he raised $14,000 to buy Gracie a new car. All he asks is that she pays it forward when the opportunity presents itself.

The Jackson Hole News&Guide is trying to solve a mystery. A few months ago, Bob Rudd and Debbie Poluga found a painted rock in the river. It proclaimed the paper’s name and cost of 50 cents. Though the News&Guide hasn’t been able to determine the artist or how the rock got into the river in the first place, they’ve narrowed it down to being an early to mid-2000s newspaperweight at Pearl Street Bagels.

And, according to Get Laid Beds, Wyoming is the best U.S. state for early risers.