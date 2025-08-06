© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, August 6

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 6, 2025 at 4:51 AM MDT

Two Sheridan Police Department officers recently received lifesaving medals. The Sheridan Press reports Ben Hawkins and Alex Murray responded to a call where it appeared a man had overdosed. The pair performed CPR and used the AED until medics arrived and could transport him to the hospital. The man survived.

A Cheyenne teenager’s car accident turned into a moment of good. CBS Mornings reports back in January, Gracie lost control of her car and totaled it, while grazing another. Touched that Gracie was more concerned about his vehicle than hers, Bryan Pedersen decided to help. With a few thousand dollars of his own to start, he raised $14,000 to buy Gracie a new car. All he asks is that she pays it forward when the opportunity presents itself.

The Jackson Hole News&Guide is trying to solve a mystery. A few months ago, Bob Rudd and Debbie Poluga found a painted rock in the river. It proclaimed the paper’s name and cost of 50 cents. Though the News&Guide hasn’t been able to determine the artist or how the rock got into the river in the first place, they’ve narrowed it down to being an early to mid-2000s newspaperweight at Pearl Street Bagels.

And, according to Get Laid Beds, Wyoming is the best U.S. state for early risers.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
