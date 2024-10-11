The biggest storylines of the summer
In celebration of a successful fall fund drive, the WPM newsroom takes a look back at the biggest headlines of this summer.
Stories
-
The Freedom Caucus made some important gains in the primary. WPR checked in with Chair John Bear to hear what he thinks about the results.
-
How a Wind River Reservation crew’s behind-the-scenes work keeps firefighters going on Togwotee PassThe Fish Creek Fire has been burning for nearly a month up on Togwotee Pass. It’s currently around 25,000 acres, moving through dry forest in mountainous terrain. A camp crew from the Wind River Reservation has been tackling the behind-the-scenes work needed to keep the operation running.
-
A reporter in Cody, Wyoming, resigned after he was caught using the technology to write stories and make up quotes. Newsrooms around the country are talking about how to use AI in the wake of the scandal.
-
Gillette recently hosted some 55,000 people for Camporee – and looks to host more, perhaps smaller events, in the future.
-
It’s standard practice for voting equipment to be tested before an election. But this time at least three counties' results were not in accordance with a line in the Wyoming Election Code, according to the Wyoming GOP. They provided evidence for Goshen, Laramie and Albany counties, but claim other counties also were in violation. So what is this law? What did the machines do wrong? And can we trust that voting will be secure and just in the upcoming election?
-
As Wyoming enters the heart of campaign season for the Aug. 20 primary, mailboxes, email inboxes and voicemails are filling up political literature. Maggie Mullen is a reporter at WyoFile who's been working with a team to look into some of these mailers, texts, phone calls and door knocks to get a sense of who’s trying to sway your vote. Maggie sat down with Wyoming Public Radio’s Nicky Ouellet to share what she’s learned about mailers some Wyoming voters have received recently.
-
Yellowstone National Park’s new bison plan allows the herd to grow by about 1,000 more than it's been in the past decade. Montana’s governor has threatened to sue. Meanwhile, the manager of a herd in Wyoming hopes the park will grow its herd, so he can grow his tribe’s, too.
Listen to the Full Show
-
