The biggest storylines of the summer

It’s standard practice for voting equipment to be tested before an election. But this time at least three counties' results were not in accordance with a line in the Wyoming Election Code, according to the Wyoming GOP. They provided evidence for Goshen, Laramie and Albany counties, but claim other counties also were in violation. So what is this law? What did the machines do wrong? And can we trust that voting will be secure and just in the upcoming election?

