Wyoming Freedom Caucus chair looks to next legislative session as the faction gains seats

The Freedom Caucus made some important gains in the primary. WPR checked in with Chair John Bear to hear what he thinks about the results. Bear was running uncontested in the primary for House Seat 31, which he has held since 2021. He is uncontested in the general election as well. Wyoming Public Radio’s state government reporter Chris Clements spoke with Bear.

Editor’s note: This story has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

Chris Clements: What was your reaction about the news on Tuesday?

John Bear: Well, it really blew me away because it was much more favorable than I anticipated.

CC: What did the gains made by the Freedom Caucus in this past primary tell you about Wyomingites [and] how they're feeling right now?

JB: I was not shocked by the fact that Wyomingites really supported the type of legislators that Wyoming Freedom Caucus represents. But I am thankful that the voters really came out strongly for those types of legislators. These candidates really worked hard, so they deserve the credit for getting themselves into office. A lot of door-to-door work, a lot of communicating with the voters and letting them know who they were. We did a tremendous amount of work trying to inform the voters on voting records so they knew which legislators to support and which ones really didn't match what we believe is the core values of the Wyoming voters.

CC: And could you tell me just a bit about those core values?

JB: I think one of the easiest ways to describe it would be that our legislators and our voters really believe in the 23 planks of the Wyoming Republican Party platform . And those are just real common sense things that have been a part of the platform for decades, really. It hasn't changed a great deal, maybe a word here or there, but for the most part, those are timeless principles. Those principles align with our Wyoming Constitution and the U.S. Constitution.

Those things are, for instance, smaller government, pro-life, pro-family – pro-traditional family at that – and certainly pro-Second Amendment, with an understanding that our gun rights are really not about hunting, but they're about defending ourselves against a tyrannical government.

CC: What does the Freedom Caucus hope to do in the next legislative session? Do you have any priorities you'd like to get passed in 2025?

JB: I believe it's important that we do respond to the voters by providing them with the kind of return on investment of their votes giving us a majority. I think what you're going to see is serious efforts to pass property tax reform and relief, things that were vetoed by the governor in this last session.

And you're also going to see gun free zones eliminated in the House of Representatives. You're going to see DEI funding for the university and the community colleges, the funding for that type of education, that “woke” education, if you will, is going to be limited, if not eliminated. And then I don't think we'll ever stop fighting for the unborn and protecting them. So you'll see efforts in that regard. The governor did veto an effort just this last session and you'll see us continuing to work on that area.

We want to keep porn out of our libraries and we want to simplify state funding. So that's a real big task there. It's not real sexy for the people, but it'll take a lot of steps to kind of undo the complication that's been developed over the last several decades.

I believe it's unnecessary. It is keeping our funding and our financing for the state from being transparent, and I believe it's important that every voter knows where the money goes, what's happening with their tax dollars and what kind of stewards we are being with those dollars.

CC: Are you concerned at all? I heard about a few incumbent losses and [many of those were aligned with] the Wyoming Caucus. Are you concerned at all with those incumbent losses this past primary, that there might be a loss of institutional knowledge about the legislature?

JB: Let me tell you, Chris, why I'm not concerned.

Number one, the people who have put their names in to run for office in this regard, they're devoted to this state. They're devoted enough to really dig in and learn what they need to learn to be able to make good decision. The Wyoming Freedom Caucus has been doing that since its inception. That is doing evaluations of bills, looking at the consequences of those bills and informing legislators so that they can make a good vote, as far as an informed vote.