Small town papers, reducing bear conflicts, and more...
Stories
-
How a little nonprofit is playing a big role as demands grow and budgets shrink on Wyoming’s largest forestThe U.S. Forest Service has historically faced demands that exceed its budget and workforce capacity. And now, looming congressional budget cuts are only putting a finer point on this. That likely means looking for creative solutions for maintaining these public lands, which is nothing new for the third largest forest in the lower 48 – the Bridger-Teton. They’ve worked closely with a nonprofit to fill in some critical gaps. It’s a relatively novel concept in the forest world.
-
The Road to Cheyenne is our special series about Wyoming’s elections. This week, a recap of where we stand after the primaries and a deeper look at the journey of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus.
-
"Grizzly Confidential" explores how grizzly bears and humans can live together and decrease conflicts, especially in landscapes where their worlds are increasingly overlapping. Jackson-based author and firefighter paramedic Kevin Grange talks management strategies, endangered species status and what it actually looks like to "respect the bear."
-
Firefighters are battling longer fire seasons with less people. Volunteerism has dropped nationwide – and Wyoming is seeing that trend, too. Fire departments are asking themselves how to regain numbers for a vital community service.
-
The University of Wyoming Symphony Orchestra is opening its season with a pretty unique piece on Oct. 10. “Harp of Ages” spans the history of harp musicians. Every movement is based on a different harpist in history and even one harpist from the future.
-
Coal has played a significant role in the United Kingdom – and British identity – since the Industrial Revolution. Coal first generated electricity in the country in the 1880s. It was the country’s largest bulk export until 1939. Even the word “smog” was coined in London for the hazy skyline coal power created. But now, the U.K. is the world’s first major economy to quit coal power, beating a climate-focused deadline the government set back in 2015.
-
The local Sublette County newspaper wasn’t the one to break the major news story that is now being referred to as the Sublette County wolf incident. Why not? Last winter, News Media Corporation laid off the two reporters at the paper leaving one editor to run the entire show by herself. So how does the paper function with one employee?The local Sublette County newspaper wasn’t the one to break the major news story that is now being referred to as the Sublette County wolf incident. Why not? Last winter, News Media Corporation laid off the two reporters at the paper leaving one editor to run the entire show by herself. So how does the paper function with one employee?
Listen to the Full Show
-
Today on Open Spaces, it’s been a busy wildfire season. We’ll hear how fire departments are coping with fewer volunteers. A non-profit that fills in the gaps for the largest national forest in Wyoming, is preparing to play a bigger role going forward. Last winter, the corporation that owns the Pinedale Roundup laid off all its employees except one. Then, major news hit. And the Road to Cheyenne series is back to prepare Wyomingites for the general election. Those stories and more.