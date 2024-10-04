Small town papers, reducing bear conflicts, and more...

The local Sublette County newspaper wasn’t the one to break the major news story that is now being referred to as the Sublette County wolf incident. Why not? Last winter, News Media Corporation laid off the two reporters at the paper leaving one editor to run the entire show by herself. So how does the paper function with one employee?The local Sublette County newspaper wasn’t the one to break the major news story that is now being referred to as the Sublette County wolf incident. Why not? Last winter, News Media Corporation laid off the two reporters at the paper leaving one editor to run the entire show by herself. So how does the paper function with one employee?

