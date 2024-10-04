Small town papers, reducing bear conflicts, and more...

Today on Open Spaces, it’s been a busy wildfire season. We’ll hear how fire departments are coping with fewer volunteers. A non-profit that fills in the gaps for the largest national forest in Wyoming, is preparing to play a bigger role going forward. Last winter, the corporation that owns the Pinedale Roundup laid off all its employees except one. Then, major news hit. And the Road to Cheyenne series is back to prepare Wyomingites for the general election. Those stories and more.