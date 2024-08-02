Mysterious campaign mailers, rock climbing controversy, and more...
This week, we’re looking at legislative races in the southeast part of the state.
Climbers have a long history of ‘fighting the system.’ Now they’re in a big disagreement with some conservationists and the federal government over proposed regulations in the wilderness.
The bill was a ban on gender-affirming care for minors and the testifier was one of a handful of individuals who travel the country fighting for such bans in state after state.
As Wyoming enters the heart of campaign season for the Aug. 20 primary, mailboxes, email inboxes and voicemails are filling up political literature. Maggie Mullen is a reporter at WyoFile who's been working with a team to look into some of these mailers, texts, phone calls and door knocks to get a sense of who’s trying to sway your vote. Maggie sat down with Wyoming Public Radio’s Nicky Ouellet to share what she’s learned about mailers some Wyoming voters have received recently.
Former Heart Mountain incarceree reflects on youth life at the camp and how traumatic experiences shaped his familyShuko Yoshikami, who's now 86, was just four years old when he, his parents and three siblings were sent by train from southern California to Heart Mountain. They spent about three years there.
Over the last 30 years, concentrations of toxic metals like zinc and copper have doubled in some of Colorado’s high mountain streams. Researchers blame climate change.
Listen to the Full Show
Today on the show, how do we balance safety with the desire to leave no trace? That’s the question that’s been consuming the rock climbing community in wilderness areas. Some Wyoming voters have received mail about the upcoming election that contains wrong or misleading information. And we check in on the southeast section of the state for the latest edition of our primary election series - The Road To Cheyenne. Those stories and more.