Mysterious campaign mailers, rock climbing controversy, and more...
Today on the show, how do we balance safety with the desire to leave no trace? That’s the question that’s been consuming the rock climbing community in wilderness areas. Some Wyoming voters have received mail about the upcoming election that contains wrong or misleading information. And we check in on the southeast section of the state for the latest edition of our primary election series - The Road To Cheyenne. Those stories and more.