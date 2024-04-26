Elk feedgrounds, comic strip controversy, and more

Today on the show, Wyoming is the only state to feed elk every year depending on snowpack. A newly finalized plan gets the ball rolling for reimagining what that might look like going forward. A federal agency wants to revoke management of lands on the Wind River Reservation. Muddy Ridge could go to the BLM, or to the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribes. We take a ride on a snow plow in Grand Teton National Park during one of the biggest storms of the season and hear about one leader’s efforts to prioritize his crew’s mental health. Plus - we learn about how Wyoming judges are dealing with a rise of threats. Those stories and more.

Listen • 50:41