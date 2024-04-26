Elk feedgrounds, comic strip controversy, and more
Segments
Every winter at 22 state-run feedgrounds in western Wyoming, elk descend from the mountains looking for more forage, and possibly hay. It all started about a 100 years ago. After some brutal winters, Wyoming started feeding elk to help them survive and to keep them off ranches. All these years later, elk have come to depend on it. But now, Wyoming says it can’t go on the way it always has, because of a deadly disease that can spread when elk congregate.
A federal agency wants to revoke management of lands on the Wind River Reservation. A portion of Muddy Ridge could go to the Bureau of Land Management, or to local entities like Wyoming’s two federally recognized tribes.
A recent incident involving a Lift Lines comic and a parking loophole in Teton Village illustrates an underlying friction in ski towns throughout the Mountain West.
Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice speaks on the need for increased security as threats to judges spikeChief Justice Kate Fox worries about the rise of threats against judges, court employees and their families. A new bill making its way through Congress may help. But Fox said that when the stakes are this high, waiting isn't an option.
The Wyoming Legislature passed a bill this year funding a five-year forensic genetic genealogy pilot program. The technology is essentially a reverse 23andMe and could help bring closure to unsolved cases throughout the state.
More than 100 years ago, a professor in the Mountain West invented a tool and technique to measure the amount of water in a snowpack — a discovery that still lives on to this day.
Snow may be melting now, but in this part of KHOL’s Workers series, Alex Roberts takes us on a ride clearing roads during one of the biggest storms of the year.
A proposal for a wildlife overpass a few years ago in eastern Idaho has politicized the issue for that region.
Listen to the full show
