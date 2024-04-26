© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces
Open Spaces

Elk feedgrounds, comic strip controversy, and more

By Caitlin Tan,
Chris ClementsDante Filpula AnkneyDavid DudleyHannah HabermannKaleb RoedelKieran HadleyRachel Cohen
Published April 26, 2024 at 8:17 PM MDT
A man brushes snow off of the side of a snow plow
Kieran Hadley
/
KHOL
    Today on the show, Wyoming is the only state to feed elk every year depending on snowpack. A newly finalized plan gets the ball rolling for reimagining what that might look like going forward. A federal agency wants to revoke management of lands on the Wind River Reservation. Muddy Ridge could go to the BLM, or to the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribes. We take a ride on a snow plow in Grand Teton National Park during one of the biggest storms of the season and hear about one leader’s efforts to prioritize his crew’s mental health. Plus - we learn about how Wyoming judges are dealing with a rise of threats. Those stories and more.

Caitlin Tan
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
Chris Clements
Chris Clements is a state government reporter and digital media specialist for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on KUNC, NPR newscasts, and National Native News, among others.
Dante Filpula Ankney
David Dudley
David Dudley is an award-winning journalist who has written for The Guardian, The Christian Science Monitor, High Country News, WyoFile, and the Wyoming Truth, among many others. David was a Guggenheim Crime in America Fellow at John Jay College from 2020-2023. During the past 10 years, David has covered city and state government, business, economics and public safety beats for various publications. He lives in Cheyenne with his family.
Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West.
Kaleb Roedel
Kieran Hadley
Rachel Cohen
Rachel Cohen joined Boise State Public Radio in 2019 as a Report for America corps member. She is the station's Twin Falls-based reporter, covering the Magic Valley and the Wood River Valley.
