September 29, 2023
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) released a long-awaited draft proposal of how it will manage 3.6 million acres of federal land in southwest Wyoming. Many Wyomingites are incredibly angry. But much of that anger on the draft is being fueled by distrust of the federal government and misinformation.
Wyoming’s Governor Mark Gordon is the leader of a group of western governors for the next year, and his goal is to explore ‘decarbonization’ as a way to address climate change. Gordon recently held a workshop in Gillette, which Wyoming Public Radio’s energy reporter Caitlin Tan attended. She spoke with WPR’s news director Kamila Kudelska.
Executive director of the new UW Firearms Research Center says they want to focus on having open dialoguesThis year, the University of Wyoming College of Law launched the Firearms Research Center. The center hopes to establish more voices in Second Amendment discussions and will act as a reliable, nonpartisan resource for firearms related information. Wyoming Public Radio’s Kamila Kudelska spoke with co-founder and executive director of the center Ashley Hlebinsky on why the center is important to her personally.
On a bright Wednesday morning, forty or so sleepy-eyed high school students from Wyoming Indian High School sit at folding plastic tables. They’ve got journals and pens in front of them, but they’re not in your typical classroom. Instead, they’re in an open field of sagebrush that’s currently home to the Eastern Shoshone bison herd.
Horticulturalists at Colorado State University judged flowers in their annual trial garden. It’s one of the largest university trial gardens in the nation – and many Mountain West states look to it to decide what flowers to market.
