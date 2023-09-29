Open Spaces, September 29, 2023

Today on the show, we go to a public meeting in Big Piney where the Bureau of Land Management discusses its draft plan for managing federal land in southwest Wyoming. And there’s a lot of misinformation. We will hear about the state of internet in Wyoming, and the conversation it's sparked around large federal projects. An educational event on the Wind River Reservation connected local high schoolers with their Native roots. And anglers across the West love to fish in high alpine lakes. But how those trout got there is anything but natural. Those stories and more.