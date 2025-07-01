© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, July 1

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 1, 2025 at 6:46 AM MDT

Kelly Walsh High School in Casper graduated its largest class ever this year. The Casper Star-Tribune reports 476 seniors took to the stage to get their diplomas.

A former University of Wyoming Cowgirl basketball player has returned to the court, but is now on the other side of the sidelines. Marquelle Dent is the only former player in program history to have at least 1,000 career points, 500 career assists, and 175 career steals. She’s been hired as a special assistant to the head coach for the 2025-26 season.

Another former UW and Casper College basketball player is also switching roles. Oil City News reports Joslin Igo graduated in May and will return to Casper as the new assistant women’s basketball coach.

A former UW football player was inducted into the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame and another is on next year’s ballot. County10 reports two-time All-American wide receiver Ryan Yarborough joined the hall of fame earlier this year. Two-time All-American and 1996 Biletnikoff Award winner Marcus Harris has been nominated to get the honor in 2026. He still ranks fifth in NCAA history in total receiving yards.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

