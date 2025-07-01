Around Wyoming, Tuesday, July 1

Kelly Walsh High School in Casper graduated its largest class ever this year. The Casper Star-Tribune reports 476 seniors took to the stage to get their diplomas.

A former University of Wyoming Cowgirl basketball player has returned to the court, but is now on the other side of the sidelines. Marquelle Dent is the only former player in program history to have at least 1,000 career points, 500 career assists, and 175 career steals. She’s been hired as a special assistant to the head coach for the 2025-26 season.

Another former UW and Casper College basketball player is also switching roles. Oil City News reports Joslin Igo graduated in May and will return to Casper as the new assistant women’s basketball coach.

A former UW football player was inducted into the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame and another is on next year’s ballot. County10 reports two-time All-American wide receiver Ryan Yarborough joined the hall of fame earlier this year. Two-time All-American and 1996 Biletnikoff Award winner Marcus Harris has been nominated to get the honor in 2026. He still ranks fifth in NCAA history in total receiving yards.