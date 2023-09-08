September 8, 2023

Wyoming is the headwaters for the Colorado River system, which supplies 40 million people across seven states and Mexico. As we’ve heard a lot about in the last year, parts of the system reached historic low water levels, causing states to consider drastic measures to save water. And the consensus is that everyone is going to have to learn to live with less water. So, Wyoming has formed a committee that’ll try to protect some of that water for its users.

