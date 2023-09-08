September 8, 2023
Cities throughout the Colorado River basin are looking to stretch out their existing water supplies in the face of climate change and steady demand. Some are turning to direct potable reuse, which treats wastewater until it's clean enough to drink.
Wyoming is the headwaters for the Colorado River system, which supplies 40 million people across seven states and Mexico. As we’ve heard a lot about in the last year, parts of the system reached historic low water levels, causing states to consider drastic measures to save water. And the consensus is that everyone is going to have to learn to live with less water. So, Wyoming has formed a committee that’ll try to protect some of that water for its users.
They’re acclimating to life in the Mountain West with their ‘freedom baby’ who made it possible for them to stay together.
Bears are making their way into Jackson Hole to forage for berries as they get ready to hibernate. Grand Teton National Park is advising people to be cautious on roadways. Cole Stewart with Bear Wise Jackson Hole has been helping lead the charge to keep people informed about the region's new rules around keeping properties bear safe. This includes having bear resistant trash cans in many parts of Teton County. He recently spoke with Jackson Hole Community Radio's Hanna Merzbach about keeping locals and bears safe.
Eleanor Davis became the first known woman to climb the Grand Teton in 1923 – a hundred years later, a group of all women summited the peak in her honor. The centennial celebration also brought together a panel of five trailblazing women who shared reflections on other record-setting accomplishments in the mountain range.
The Northern Cheyenne Medicinal Garden at the Sheridan Food Forest consists of about 105 different plants that the Northern Cheyenne tribe has used for spiritual, medicinal, or nutritional significance. A dedication ceremony on Aug. 31 at the Sheridan Food Forest drew around two dozen community members who wanted to learn more about the significance of these plants.
Compelled into History against his will, a survivor of Japanese-American internment shares his storyJapanese-American Sam Mihara was only nine years old when the United States government used fear and security to justify his family's imprisonment at the Heart Mountain Internment Camp in northwestern Wyoming for the entirety of World War II. Since then, Mihara has worked to make sure that history won’t repeat itself. Next week, he’ll be in Laramie for his speaking series “Memories of Imprisonment.” Wyoming Public Radio’s Jordan Uplinger spoke with Mihara.
Earlier this month, former University of Wyoming (UW) athletic director and head football coach Paul Roach died at the age of 95. Roach had a big impact on the UW athletic community starting in the mid-80s. Wyoming Public Radio’s Kamila Kudelska spoke with a couple of people who remembered Roach.
