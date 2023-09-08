© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces: Podcast

Open Spaces, September 8, 2023

By Wyoming Public Media
Published September 8, 2023 at 1:17 PM MDT
Wyoming Public Radio

Today on the show, Wyoming ranchers, lawmakers and conservationists met to discuss the future of the state’s water. Ukrainian refugees are calling Jackson home while they wait for the war to end. But, for some, leaving their country meant growing their families. Earlier this month, a legend in Wyoming sports history passed away. We spoke to those who remember Paul Roach. And, we head to Sheridan to visit the new Northern Cheyenne Medicinal Garden. Those stories and more.

