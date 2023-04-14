April 14, 2023
Segments
Two classrooms in Colorado are learning about water by connecting pen pals between Basalt and Aurora.
Normally there would be hundreds of antelope this time of year grazing sagebrush and spring grass. But instead, there are piles of dead antelope on top of a blanket of snow. Some are still alive – but barely. This unprecedented wildlife loss in some of the country’s largest antelope and mule deer herds is the result of an incredibly harsh winter in southwest Wyoming. It is expected that as many as 50 percent of the animals will die before summer.
Tooele County is preparing for flooding following last July’s Jacob City fire in Soldier Canyon.
The Wyoming Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation and the University of Wyoming’s Honors College are offering a three-week course beginning next month to give those with creativity a chance to turn those ideas into reality. This includes opportunities for artists, scientists, activists, and entrepreneurs, among others. Wyoming Public Radio’s Hugh Cook spoke with Dr. Penelope Shihab, the center’s director, about this opportunity.
A Wyoming artist picked for a national exhibit hopes her art brings back humanity and family relationsLast year, a group of Wyoming women passionate about art came together and formed the Wyoming Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts. By creating this committee, the group is able to nominate one upcoming Wyoming artist to the 2024 Women to Watch exhibit at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington D.C. Sarah Ortegon High Walking will be that artist. Wyoming Public Radio’s Kamila Kudelska spoke with Ortegon High Walking on what this nomination means to her and what her art hopes to express.
With the arrival of spring, migratory birds are making their way back to Wyoming. However, climate change and urbanization are affecting some species’ migration patterns. Wyoming Public Radio’s Nicole Dillon spoke with Zach Hutchinson, the Community Science Coordinator with Audubon Rockies, to understand how birds are adjusting to changes in their environment and how Wyominigites can make a difference.
As real acts of mass violence become a more common reality in this country, hoax reports of shootings are plaguing schools.
