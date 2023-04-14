© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces podcast logo
Open Spaces

April 14, 2023

By Alex Hager,
Caitlin TanCurtis Booker Hugh CookKamila Kudelska Nicole DillonWill Walkey
Published April 14, 2023
A Game and Fish employee points out something in a decaying mule deer.
Wyoming Game and Fish Department
    Wyoming Public Media
    Today on the show, Wyoming communities were recently hit with false active shooter reports. And even though the threats are fake, the consequences from them are real. Due to the harsh winter, Southwest Wyoming is seeing unprecedented deaths of mule deer and antelope. People can count them from the sides of roads. The Colorado River is under a lot of stress. That’s caused a lot of tension among the people who decide how it’s shared. But a new project is trying to change those attitudes, starting with the region’s youngest water users. And a conversation with a celebrated Wyoming woman artist. Those stories and more.

Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming.
Hugh Cook is Wyoming Public Radio's Northeast Reporter, based in Gillette.
Kamila is also the producer of the Kids Ask WhY Podcast and the History Unloaded Podcast. Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland.
Nicole Dillon was born in Montana, raised in Sheridan, Wy, and currently resides in Laramie to attend the University of Wyoming. She is pursuing a concurrent degree in Communication and Journalism.
Will Walkey is Wyoming Public Radio's regional reporter with the Mountain West News Bureau.
