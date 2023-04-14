© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces: Podcast

Open Spaces, April 14, 2023

By Wyoming Public Media
Published April 14, 2023 at 2:26 PM MDT
Today on the show, Wyoming communities were recently hit with false active shooter reports. And even though the threats are fake, the consequences from them are real. Due to the harsh winter, Southwest Wyoming is seeing unprecedented deaths of mule deer and antelope. People can count them from the sides of roads. The Colorado River is under a lot of stress. That’s caused a lot of tension among the people who decide how it’s shared. But a new project is trying to change those attitudes, starting with the region’s youngest water users. And a conversation with a celebrated Wyoming woman artist. Those stories and more.

