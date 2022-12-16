December 16, 2022
Segments
-
To plow or not to plow? Wyoming and Montana residents are polarized about the ‘plug’ on Beartooth HighwayCooke City is a small mountain town in the southwest corner of Montana that is known for being the snowiest town in the state and is also a gateway town to Yellowstone National Park. In the winter, there is only one driving road into the town from the west, because to the east is a nine mile stretch of highway that is not plowed. That nine miles has created a lot of controversy amongst locals.
-
Earlier this week, Governor Mark Gordon’s Reimaging and Innovating the Delivery of Education Advisory, group (RIDE), released its final report. It provides recommendations on how to improve the state’s education system. Wyoming Public Radio’s Hugh Cook spoke with John Masters, the group’s chairman.
-
Every two years, an exhibit in Washington D.C. shows art from one woman from every state that nominated one. The 2024 upcoming Women to Watch exhibit at the National Museum of Women in the Arts will be the first one to represent Wyoming. That’s because the Wyoming Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts formed and has nominated five artists. Wyoming Public Radio’s Kamila Kudelska spoke with Shari Brownfield, one of the committee’s members.
-
Jordan Dresser was on the Northern Arapaho Business Council as chairman for two years. He has developed quite the resume. He was appointed to a federal solutions committee, named one of the young leaders in Indian Country at large, and he’s a filmmaker. However, he was not reelected to the council. Wyoming Public Radio’s Taylar Stagner caught up with Dresser in a Lander coffee shop to find out what’s next for him.
-
Leo Smiley attended Pride Night at The Void in downtown Casper. A local musician played a Dolly Parton song in a pool of rainbow light. People watched, ate, and drank.
-
State Rep. Cathy Connolly (D-Laramie) is retiring from two prominent positions. She is stepping down from both her seat in Cheyenne and as a professor at the University of Wyoming. Connolly is the first openly gay faculty member at UW, as well as the first openly gay legislator in Wyoming.
Listen To The Full Show
-
Today on the show, with no hate crime or nondiscrimination laws at the state level, towns across Wyoming, like Casper, are taking it upon themselves to draft legislation. About thirty percent of Jackson's population is Latino - many of whom come from Tlaxcala, Mexico. The Mexican government is opening an office in Jackson to help these immigrants get passports and visas. And a group convened by Governor Mark Gordon released its final report after being tasked to come up with ways to improve Wyoming's education system. Those stories and more.